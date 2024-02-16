Superstar Singer season 3 : Kya Baat Hai! Javed Akthar, Kavita Krishnamurthy and ace music director Pyarelal are the judges of the show

MUMBAI: Sony TV along with its fiction shows is known for giving really good reality shows that keeps the audience hooked on the screens.

With reality shows like MasterChef India, Shark Tank India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s Best Dancer, Indian Idol the channel is leading when it comes to reality shows.

Sony TV is all set to launch the third season of Super Star Singer which will go – on air soon.

It’s a kid’s reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing. The last season was quite successful and the audience was impressed with the contestants of the show.

The show is finally backed with a new season and the auditions will begin soon. The mentors of this show are almost the same with Indian Idol winners and contestants being the mentors.

Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil are the mentors of the show.

In the new promo of the show we have seen that the channel revealed the judges of the show.

This season would be judged by Javed Akthar, Kavita Krishnamurthy and ace music director Pyarelal.

The audience is excited for the show and to see the new judge’s panel on the reality show.

There would be mentoring the masters and the contestants of the show and would be guiding them.

The auditions for Superstar Singer Season 3 have begun  and this time the mentors are trying their best to  bring some best contestants on board and take the talent to another level.

Well, the winner of last season was Mohammad Faiz and today he is very successful. Along with his studies he is also doing many musical concerts.

Are you excited for the new season to begin?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

