Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah announce Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reruns together!

Several popular television shows are being retelecast. Iconic shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi are also being aired on Star Bharat at 10 AM and 11 AM respectively. Both the comedy shows were massive hits. Hansa (Supriya Pathak) was the most loved character in Khichdi, and Maya (Ratna Pathak Shah) was everyone's favorite on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.



Now, in a promotional video announcing the retelecast of both shows, Hansa can be seen calling Maya in 2020. Both characters are polar opposites. This is exactly what makes this crossover video epic. Hansa calls Maya and tells in her typical style, 'Hello, Maya ben. How are. I am a Hansa, huh. Mujhe na Jayshree se ek suppak chatpati khabar mili hai. Main sunau?' Maya, being her usual self, replies with, 'Hello Hansa. Haan magar Maya ben nahi, Maya. Mujhe please Maya bulao. Aur suppak nahi hota. It's superb or terrific.'

For the unversed, Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak are siblings.

