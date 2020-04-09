Supriya Pathak on her role in Khichdi: I think Hansa is an evergreen character

MUMBAI: Supriya Pathak is well-known for her acting chops. The veteran actress is known for her work in TV shows as well as films.

Her old show Khichdi is back on television and fans are super excited. Yes, the show, also starring Vandana Pathak, JD Majethia, Anang Desai, and Rajeev Mehta, is back on small screen. Khichdi is being re-run on Star Bharat in the morning slot. The show garnered massive popularity in 2002 and now is no different.

In an interview with a daily, Supriya Pathak spoke about her character Hansa. She said, “I think Hansa is an evergreen character and is always relevant. Her innocence is extremely charming and the fact that she is completely oblivious to problems and lives in this beautiful world of love and happiness is a feeling that we all connect with. She is an epitome of hope in this world which is turning horrible."

She added, "I think people will enjoy watching Hansa and will laugh with her. I also love her character and would love to play it again even today."