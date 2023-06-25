Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak spoke about working with new faces on the sets of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and shared that she felt a sense of belonging.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 19:30
Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set

MUMBAI:Veteran actress Supriya Pathak spoke about working with new faces on the sets of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and shared that she felt a sense of belonging.

Supriya will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' cast Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria, and Anuradha Patel.

In the midst of fun conversations, Supriya will be seen talking about her experience working on Satyaprem Ki Katha.

She said: "At the beginning of a film, when new faces come together, there's a slight awkwardness, but with time, they connect with each other and they become like a family."

"And when the shooting concludes, it's truly a heartfelt moment. I genuinely felt a sense of belonging and comfort, as if I was at home while on the set."

Additionally, Anuradha shared her deep affection for portraying the role of a mother.

Anuradha said: "To be honest, the most fulfilling role I have ever undertaken in my life is that of a mother.

"So, if someone asks me to portray a mother's character, I don't even consider the age of the hero or heroine. I have a profound love for playing the role of a mother, and it has been a desire of mine since childhood."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS
 

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak spoke about working with new faces on the sets of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and shared that she felt a sense of belonging.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/25/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Jennifer Lawrence ate garlic before doing kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth
MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lawrence used to eat garlic before kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth during 'Hunger Games'....
Kartik Aryan tells how Sajid Nadiadwala compared 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with 'DDLJ'
MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan revealed an interesting moment of how he got the part in his latest film '...
Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set
MUMBAI:Veteran actress Supriya Pathak spoke about working with new faces on the sets of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and shared...
Anupamaa: OMG! Maya to make a permanent exit from Anuj and Anupama’s lives
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her challenging times, being labelled
MUMBAI:Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who serves as the Gang Leader on the youth adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies - Karm...
Recent Stories
Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'
Ileana on pregnancy weight: 'Love how my body changed these past few months'
Latest Video