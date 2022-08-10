Supriya Pilgaonkar recounts how Sachin's mum advised him to propose to her

Film and TV actress Supriya Pilgaonkar recalled how Sachin proposed to her on the sets of his directorial Marathi film, and added that it was her mother-in-law who advised him to marry her.
Supriya Pilgaonkar

MUMBAI: Film and TV actress Supriya Pilgaonkar recalled how Sachin proposed to her on the sets of his directorial Marathi film, and added that it was her mother-in-law who advised him to marry her.

Supriya shared that when Sachin was making his Marathi film 'Navri Mile Navryala', he was looking for the lead actress and at that time, his mother saw Supriya performing in a programme and she suggested him to cast her as heroine in the movie.

She said: "He had a desire to create this film, but he struggled to find a suitable leading lady for it. As a result, he tasked everyone with finding an actress. During that time, I was performing in a small programme on Mumbai's Doordarshan channel. My mother-in-law was watching the show and noticed me, and she thought that I would be perfect for the role. She informed Sachin about me, and he agreed with his mother."

Supriya has appeared in a number of TV shows and Hindi and Marathi films. She was seen in 'Tu Tu Main Main', 'Tu Tota Main Maina', 'Sasural Genda Phool', 'Dilli Wali Thakur Girls', 'Ishqbaaz', among others. She also appeared as the winner of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 1' with her husband. Supriya was seen in several films including 'Khoobsurat', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Barsaat', 'Rashmi Rocket' and web series 'Home'.

Supriya added that her mother-in-law and Sachin came to know her name from the show's credit and then he approached her for his Marathi film.

"They learned my name from the show's credits. Upon discovering that I was from Goa, my mother-in-law suggested that I would be a good match for him. With this, she planted a seed in his mind. Although there was no such thing between us during the film's production."

After the shoot was over he proposed to Supriya for marriage. "However, at the end of the movie, after everything was finished, Sachin decided to propose to me. He was worried that I might have abandoned the film if he had proposed earlier, so he waited until the end," she concluded.

Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as celebrity guests. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

