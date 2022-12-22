Surbhi Chandana reveals the name of her ‘life partner’ in this hilarious clip! Watch video!

MUMBAI: Sherdil Shergill is the new show on the block on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles.

The show tells the tale of Manmeet Shergill, an odd but determined lady, as she matures and makes some odd choices that alter her course in life forever. Despite her youth, she is ambitious and hopes to distinguish herself in the traditionally male-dominated profession of architecture.

A wonderful love story begins when Manmeet meets Rajkumar Yadav, a carefree young man, by coincidence.

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together for the first time in this romantic comedy show for Colors.

Surbhi is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind the scenes and sneaks peeks of her shoots and also sometimes have fun with the followers. She recently posted a video of herself trying a filter which denoted what the name of the partner started with and her filter stated Rahul, to which she hilariously replied ‘Rahul.. Naam Toh Suna hoga’. Watch the video here:

Now in the upcoming episodes we will see that, we will see that Nirali and Raj are at the doctor’s clinic and one of Nirali’s friends arrives there too. She says that of course Nirali’s BP would shoot up, since Raj married a girl like Manmeet.

She goes on to say that it is Nirali who could tolerate such a daughter-in-law who could talk back to her mother-in-law and it was her greatness to accept Manmeet’s son. Raj realizes what actually happened, and this makes him very upset with Nirali and he leaves.

He tries to talk and apologize to Manmeet but she puts emphasis on how he should’ve listened to her yesterday. Manmeet seems overwhelmed to talk.

Will Manmeet and Raj be able to clear the misunderstanding?

