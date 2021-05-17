Surbhi Chandana reveals what she would like to known as!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most loved television actresses. She ruled the television screen with her performance as Anika in Ishqbaaz and then Dr Ishani in Sanjeevani.

The diva is quite active on social media and regularly keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has a massive fan following, and fans show a lot of love for her.

Surbhi was last seen in the serial Naagin 5, where she essayed the role of a Naagin, and the audiences applauded her acting chops.

The serial was one of the most loved shows on television and frequently topped the rating charts. The storyline was quite gripping and kept the audiences hooked to the TV screens.

In an interview, Surbhi was asked what would she like to be known as, to which the actress said that she is clueless about this question.

She said that when she began her career, she didn’t know that she will be so successful and have such a huge fan following.

Surbhi said that people ask her that now that Naagin 5 is over, what next? She doesn’t have an answer to it and she goes blank.

In the end, she said that she is quite impulsive and takes decisions quickly but she doesn’t know what she wants to be known as.

