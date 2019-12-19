Surbhi Chandana’s PRANK on Gurdeep, Namit, and other Sanjivani actors

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Sanjivani is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode.The show is gaining a lot of love from the audience.While the show is having intense sequences, the off-screen atmosphere on the sets of the show is quite fun and easy.Surbhi Chandana aka Dr. Ishani is known for her impeccable sense of humour and comic timing.The actress is like a live-wire on the sets of the show and is always up for some masti and fun.Recently, Surbhi played a prank on Gurdeep Kohli, Namit Khanna, and others on the sets of Sanjivani, leaving everyone laughing.Surbhi asked everyone to pose for a picture. While everybody was busy posing, Surbhi revealed that she is taking a video. Everyone in the picture regretted posing as they fell prey to Surbhi’s prank.Have a look at the video.

Well, we must say... Surbhi is the uncrowned prankster on the sets.Sanjivani has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Surbhi, Namit, Chandani Bhagwanani, Jason Tham, Kunal Bhan, Rahul Chaudhry, Rohit Roy, and Moniesh Behl.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.