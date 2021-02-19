News

Surbhi Chandna answers fan's question on resenting Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2021 06:49 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is a social media queen. Apart from keeping her fans updated, she holds an 'Ask SC' session on Twitter frequently to answer fan-related questions. The actress recently had an 'Ask SC' session on the social networking site wherein a fan quizzed her about not liking television hunk Sidharth Shukla. Surbhi answered the fan's question in the most subtle yet direct way.

A user asked the diva about her thoughts on Shukla and whether she has a certain sense of resentment towards him. Surbhi's answer not only won her praises from her followers but also clarified what she thinks about the Balika Vadhu actor. She stated in her tweet that even though she didn't like the way he played his game in a reality show, she doesn't dislike him as an individual at all.

Surbhi is on cloud nine after winning at the prestigious ITA Awards recently, which were held on February 14. She received the award in the Best Actress (Popular) category for her stint in Naagin 5.

Credits: Republic World

