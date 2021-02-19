Surbhi Chandna answers fan's question on resenting Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is a social media queen. Apart from keeping her fans updated, she holds an 'Ask SC' session on Twitter frequently to answer fan-related questions. The actress recently had an 'Ask SC' session on the social networking site wherein a fan quizzed her about not liking television hunk Sidharth Shukla. Surbhi answered the fan's question in the most subtle yet direct way.

A user asked the diva about her thoughts on Shukla and whether she has a certain sense of resentment towards him. Surbhi's answer not only won her praises from her followers but also clarified what she thinks about the Balika Vadhu actor. She stated in her tweet that even though she didn't like the way he played his game in a reality show, she doesn't dislike him as an individual at all.

Have a look.

I might have not preferred his way of playing the game & i feel everyone can have an opinion but that doesnt mean at all that I dislike him as an individual ..Bigg Boss can put you in situations for you to react a certain way but you leave it there and you come back to the real u https://t.co/YQRb3U0GpO — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 18, 2021

View this post on Instagram Surbhi is on cloud nine after winning at the prestigious ITA Awards recently, which were held on February 14. She received the award in the Best Actress (Popular) category for her stint in Naagin 5.

