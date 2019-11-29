Surbhi Chandna poses with her sister Pranavi, calls the 'Fake Kardashian Sisters'

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the popular TV actresses of the small screen who rose to fame with Star Plus' show Ishqbaaaz. Fans still remember her for role Anika in the show.

Surbhi is a top social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress posts stunning pictures of various happenings in her life and they are simply a delight to watch.

And now, Surbhi's recent post had the Kardashian sisters connection. Wondering why? We will tell you.

The actress posted a stylish picture with her sister Pranavi Chandna and in no time comments started pouring on the post.

What was more interesting was Surbhi's caption where she called herself and her sister 'Fake Kardashian Sisters.'

Take a look at the picture:

Well, both of them were looking great and they really look good together.

What do you think about these stunning sisters of the small screen? Tell us in the comments.