Surbhi Chandna reveals her resolution for the year

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna recently made headlines after she took home the 'Most Popular Actress' award from the 20th ITA Awards. The actress penned a heartfelt note on Instagram about her big win and shared a couple of pictures of herself posing with her award. Now, she has flaunted her custom-made asymmetrical gown by designer Rudraksh Dwivedi in a streak of pictures.

On the night of the award ceremony, Surbhi graced the red carpet in a dramatic black and pink gown by Rudraksh Dwivedi, which had cut-out details. Her stylist, Natashaa Bothra, paired her elaborate gown with statement diamond earrings by The Amethyst Store and kept her accessories minimal to let the gown do the talking. In terms of her makeup, Surbhi opted for a nude look with smokey eyes and pink lips and rounded it off with a messy hairdo tied in a bun.

Sharing a few clicks, she wrote, "No Double Chins for Red Carpet Please 2021 Resolution."

Have a look.

Credits: Republic World