Surbhi Chandna’s ‘carfie’ grabs eyeballs!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: Our television celebs always keep us feeding us with some exciting social stories. Surbhi Chandna, who was on a trip to Goa, had kept fans glued to her Instagram page with some stunning pictures from her vacay.

But, it seems like the actress has now got a post vacation hangover as her latest ‘carfie’ aka selfi shows her all blue and tired. Surbhi, who is missing Goa, expressed her emotion in her caption.

Her caption read, “Goa Vibes Major Missing #miniholiday #carfie.”

On the work front, Surbhi, who was earlier in Ishqbaaz, is now playing the role of Dr. Ishani in Sanjvani 2, which was launched last month. Her on-screen romance with Namit Khanna, who is playing Dr. Sid in the serial, is currently raising temperature on the show.

