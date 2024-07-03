Surbhi Chandna’s Wedding Ensemble: A Bindani by Jigar and Nikita Masterpiece

MUMBAI: In a season brimming with weddings, amidst the splendor of high-profile celebrations, the much-anticipated union of actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma captured the limelight. Celebrated on March 2 at the majestic Chomu Palace in Jaipur, this event wasn’t just a wedding; it was a fashion statement that set the tone for bridal trends.

For her momentous day, the “Ishqbaaz” star made a bold choice, stepping away from traditional hues to don an enchanting Turquoise and carnation pink lehenga, a vision crafted by the illustrious Bindani by Jigar and Nikita. Their creation wasn’t just an outfit; it was a canvas where traditional zardozi intertwined with modern French knots and sequins, each panel narrated tales of craftsmanship with paisley motifs and golden zari work, set against a corset-style blouse that epitomized grace and elegance.

The journey to this sartorial masterpiece was one of passion, precision, and patience, requiring a breathtaking 1680 hours over 70 days to perfect. This commitment underscores Bindani’s dedication to not just meeting but exceeding bridal expectations, merging tradition with innovation to create something truly unparalleled.

Surbhi Chandna, the bride herself, was overjoyed with the final creation, stating, “Every girl dreams of her wedding outfit, and I was no exception. Bindani by Jigar and Nikita turned my dream into a reality, crafting an outfit that was not only the best but uniquely me. Their masterpiece made me do a happy dance the moment I laid eyes on it. I’m deeply thankful for their talent, and to my fans for their unwavering support and love.”

Jigar and Nikita, the visionaries behind the brand, shared their inspiration, “Our muse, Surbhi, embodies a spirit that’s as serene as it is vibrant. Choosing Turquoise and carnation pink lehenga was a nod to her unique persona, breaking from the convention to highlight her innate radiance. Every bride deserves to shine on her wedding day, and we poured our hearts into every stitch, ensuring tradition embraced modernity in a way that celebrated both Surbhi and Karan. Witnessing her joy in our creation was the ultimate reward for our hard work.”

Bindani by Jigar and Nikita stands at the forefront of bridal fashion, redefining elegance with each design. Surbhi Chandna’s wedding look is a testament to their ethos - that every bride deserves a dress as unique and beautiful as her story. This ensemble has not just captured the imagination of countless admirers but has set a new benchmark in bridal fashion, heralding Bindani as the harbinger of ‘The Best Bridal Look Ever.’