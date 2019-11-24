Surbhi Chandna sends her love to all the fans for her latest achievement

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular divas of the small screen who rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaaz. The actress has a huge fan following and they love her for her jolly nature and down-to-earth attitude.

Surbhi's social media following is increasing with every passing day. the actress never fails to keep her fans updated about the various happenings in her personal and professional life.

And now, Surbhi has achieved a new milestone and the actress is over the moon. The actress has whopping 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Surbhi took to her Insta handle to share a series of pictures and also thank the fans for all the love and support.

Take a look at Surbhi's post:

On the work front, Surbhi is currently seen in Star Plus' show Sanjivani as Dr. Ishani. Many congratulations to Surbhi for 2.4 million followers. here's to many more in the future.