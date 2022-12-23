Surbhi Chandna shares some Technical Wisdom from the sets of Sherdil Shergill

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s chemistry in Sherdil Shergill is winning hearts. While Surbhi plays the modern and ambitious Manmeet, Dheeraj essays the role of Raj.

Sherdil Shergill definitely has a fresh plot and the audience likes to see a different take on the modern woman. Surbhi and Dheeraj’s pair is being given a thumbs up and the audience eagerly awaits the episodes of the show.

However, the episodes are not the only fun part as our viewers also like to know what goes on BTS on the sets of the show and what happens in the lives of our favorite celebs and actors.

Recently, we came across a video of actor Surbhi Chandna and she has some technical wisdom for us!

We know that there are a lot of little elements that go into bringing in the perfectly made episode to your TV screens and a lot of hard work goes on behind the camera to get the perfect shot.

Similarly, here Surbhi teaches us a little about teleprompters and why they are used!

Check it out!

So, did you he fun learning this interesting tidbit that aids the speaker in front of the camera?

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Manmeet and Raj are married. However, they get into a little fight over an incident involving Manmeet and her mother-in-law and Raj didn’t give Manmeet a chance to explain.

What happened was Anmol was misunderstood as the servant’s son by some of Nirali’s friends and Manmeet cleared the air but the discussion didn’t stop there.

Later, Raj learns the truth and tries to apologize to Manmeet but she is too hurt and tells him that he should’ve given her a chance to speak her truth.

