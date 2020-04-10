Surbhi Chandna's 'How to rock the Pink Lips look' in her latest makeup tutorial is simply amazing

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna was last seen as Dr Ishani in Star Plus' popular medical-drama show Sanjivani 2. The daily got a great response from the viewers ever since its first episode. Also, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's fresh new jodi was liked by the viewers.

Surbhi is extremely popular among the fans, all thanks to her amazing Instagram posts. The actress seems to be indulging in a lot of fun stuff while being home.

And now, Surbhi has shared a makeup tutorial where she shows how to get the beautiful pink glossy lips and rock this amazing look.

Take a look at Surbhi's video:

Surbhi seems to be quite a pro when it comes to doing makeup and this video proves it.

Did you like SUrbhi's video? What do you think?

