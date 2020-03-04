Surbhi Jyoti to be seen in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is well known for her role in Naagin 3. The actress has not been seen on television after the show went off air. Surbhi was seen making appearances in reality shows though.

Looks like Surbhi after a small break is now all set to add another feather to her hat. The actress is all set to enter popular fantasy drama Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Surbhi Jyoti spoke to ETimes Tv about her role in the show. She said, 'Yes I'm doing a cameo in the show and I am currently shooting.'

Gul Khan and Surbhi Jyoti have known each other for a long time now and this is not the first time the ladies will be working together. Surbhi played the lead in Gul Khan’s popular drama Qubool Hai. Further details about Surbhi’s character have not been revealed yet. It would be exciting to know how Surbhi’s character acts as a major plot twist for the show.

She will also apparentlybe seen in a Bollywood movie titled ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’.

Credits: India Forums