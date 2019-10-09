News

From Surbhi Jyoti to Hina Khan! Meet the ‘DIMPLED BEAUTIES’ of television!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:38 PM

MUMBAI: There is something special about celebrities. They manage to captivate the hearts of the audience with just their personality. Their presence is enough to charm you on-screen. Apart from their beauty and physical attributes, there is something more naturally appealing about at least some of them that we are drawn to.

Preity Zinta is known for her acting talent and beauty, but what we love most is her dimpled smile.

Here, we shortlist six popular TV actresses who have a stimulating dimpled smile.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Chandna

Hina Khan

Shikha Singh

Ridhi Dogra

Helly Shah

Which dimpled beauty is your favourite?

Tags > Dimpled, Dimples, Dimpled beauty, dimpled beauties, Helly Shah, Swaragini, Sufiana Pyaar Mera, Star Bharat, Ridhi Dogra, Who Apna Sa, Qayamat Ki Raat, Zee TV, Star Plus, Shikha Singh, Alia, Aliya, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hotstar, Akshara, Komolika, Kasautii Zindagii Kii, red carpet, Cannes, Damaged 2, Hungama Play, Vikram Bhatt, hacked, Surbhi Chandna, Sanjivani 2, Ishqbaaz, Anika, Dr, Ishani, Ishaani, Surbhi Jyoti, Naagin 3, Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Naagin 4, Preity Zinta, Bollywood, television actors, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s...

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s debut novel ‘The Aladia Sisters’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days