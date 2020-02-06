Suresh Raina reveals about his crush Sonali Bendre and favourite gym buddy on Zing Game On

MUMBAI: Suresh Raina is one multi-faceted personality. Along with being a world class cricketer, Raina is also a great musician. On this week’s episode of Zing Game On, he revealed about his love for music and also displayed his talent of playing the Saxophone. Much to the delight of his fans, the cricketer hummed a song and mentioned about his love for singing since his college days.

While talking about his various talents, Raina fondly spoke about his 4 year old daughter and how he considers her as his biggest support. The batsman sang a song on the show that he sings for his daughter, unravelling his doting father personality. As the host Karan Wahi started unravelling some lesser known facts about Raina, the cricketer was in for a pleasant surprise when Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre sent him a special message. The cricketer revealed about his long standing crush on the actress and how he wished to go on a date with her during his college days.

Suresh Raina said, “My daughter is my biggest support. Her arrival has changed all our lives. The little moments that I share with her are the most precious. Since day one, she has been by my side. She is my travel buddy and also my favourite gym buddy. She accompanies me and wife on our workouts, cycles with us and even shops for her food.”