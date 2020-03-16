SURPRISING! Before Adil Khan Durrani, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant dated THESE actors

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is someone who doesn't need any introduction.

The actress' name and controversies go hand-in-hand.

Rakhi has been a part of the industry for so many years now.

While she got her deserved fame, she was mostly in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

The actress is known for speaking her heart out and never thinks twice about voicing her opinions.

Rakhi's personal and professional lives have always been in the news.

She is known for dating a lot of actors in the past several years.

However, the actress never shied away from speaking in public about her love life.

Rakhi is currently dating Adil Durrani who is 6 years younger than her.

Adil Khan Durrani is a Mysore-based businessman, who often comes to Mumbai just to meet Rakhi. He also gifted a brand new BMW to his ladylove.

So, let's take a look at the list of men Rakhi dated before Adil:

1. Ritesh Singh

Rakhi had announced long ago through her social media post that she married a guy name Ritesh in the year 2019. Ritesh had also accompanied Rakhi in Bigg Boss 15. While everything was going well, post-Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi and Ritesh called off their marriage.

2. Elesh Parujanwala

Rakhi also had a swayamvar a few years ago where she decided to choose an NRI businessman Elesh. The duo did not get married but were together for a long time before parting ways.

3. Abhishek Awasthi

Rakhi dated him for several years. They also participated in Nach Baliye as a couple. However, things did not work out and Rakhi broke off with Abhishek.

4. Deepak Kalal

Rakhi claimed that she was set to get married to Deepak. However, later, it was revealed that they are not getting married.

None of Rakhi's marriages or relationships were successful till now.

However, we wish her current relationship with Adil lasts forever.

