SURPRISING! Avantika Hundal, Reema Worah, and Tanvi Thakkar among others replaced actors in shows like Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Shubh Laabh, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and many more

MUMBAI: The year 2022 has seen a lot of TV shows being launched and going off-air at the same time.

It's been just 5 months and the television industry has seen a lot of changes in the content and much more.

Shows like Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Garud, Dosti Anokhi, Naagin 6, Spy Bahu, Woh To Hai Albelaa, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Swaran Ghar, Parineetii, and many more launched in the past few months.

Well, every show had a great star cast and all are trying their best to impress the viewers with their performances in these shows.

However, there are several actors who made an exit from these shows within a few months of their launch for various reasons.

So, let's take a look at the list of actors who replaced the other actors in various TV shows:

1. Tanvi Thakkar replaced Yamini Malhotra in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The role of Shivani Chavan was earlier played by Yamini for quite some time. Later, she made an exit and Tanvi stepped in her shoes.

2. Manasvi Vaishisth replaced Gashmeer Mahajani in Imlie

Gashmeer became a household name for his role Aditya in Imlie. However, after starring in the show for a year, the actor quit Imlie and Manasvi replace him. But within a few months, he too made an exit.

3. Avantika Hundal replaced Garima Parihar in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

The role of Saumya's sister Prisha was played by Garima in the initial months. However, Garima made an exit and Avantika replaced her.

4. Aashay Mishra replaced Manan Joshi in Shubh Laabh

The role was earlier played by Manan for quite some time and later when he called it quits, Aashay stepped in Manan's shoes.

5. Reema Worah replaced Afreen Alvi in Shubh Laabh

Afreen was earlier playing the role of Maya Toshniwal in Shubh Laabh. But now, actress Reema has stepped in her shoes to play this character.

6. Priyanka Dhavale replaced Kashish Rai in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actress Priyanka recently joined the cast of the show. She stepped in Kashish's role as Anisha Birla.

7. Tushar Dhembla replaced Abhiraaj Chawlaa and Aman Jaiswal in Udaariyaan

Abhiraaj Singh Sandhu's character was replaced by the actors not once but thrice. Currently, Tushar is playing the character.

