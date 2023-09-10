Surprising! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Nehha Pendse opens up about freezing eggs; Says 'Mujhe maa toh banna hai lekin...'

Nehha Pendse

MUMBAI: Actress Nehha Pendse is well-known in both film and television. She is well-known for her roles in movies and TV shows in Hindi and Marathi. Her most well-known roles are those in the TV programs May I Come In Madam and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, among others. The actress recently regretted turning down the TV show Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly. In the most recent interview, Nehha Pendse revealed her feelings about accepting parenthood and her marriage with Shardul.

(Also read: Neha Pendse Bayas talks May I Come in Madam? Season 2 produced by Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli)

The actress who play the same character in May I Come In Madam season 2 reveals that she has always been the one to express her desire not to have children. But once they were married and after some time had gone, she began to feel maternal inclinations. Nehha began to feel embrace motherhood emotions. Nehha was taken aback when she saw a difference in herself.

She believed it to be a phase and held onto that belief for months. Nehha continued to consider parenthood for nearly 8 months. She eventually realized that she didn't want it right now. She froze her eggs.

Nehha says, "Mujhe maa toh banna hai lekin Abhi nahi banna hai…" adding that she believed something prevented her from becoming a parent. The actress had spoken to her husband about her thoughts. He also suggested that she have her eggs frozen. The actress from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is thinking about something else. Nehha claims that while she may or may not have children, she does not want to rely on anyone in any way.

The actress says, "I don’t consider myself a superwoman who can work, look after the house and I don’t have that energy."

Prior to Rupali Ganguly taking over the role of Anupamaa, Nehha Pendse explained why she turned down the part. The actress claims that despite Anupamaa's selfless nature, she could not identify with her. According to Nehha, she might have played the part for a show for roughly 20 days.

But she would have to experience it every day because TV shows last for years. And just the concept of doing that would have made her angry, which would have had an effect on how she performed. However, Nehha eventually began to regret her choice, referring to it as "vinash kaale viprit buddhi." Nehha claims to have gained wisdom and that she will gladly take an offer similar to Anupamaa if it comes knocking on her door.

(Also read: From Neha Pendse to Gauahar Khan, check out their stunning eye makeup)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

