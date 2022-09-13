SURPRISING! Check out who rejected Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri's role in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI:Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles.

While Hiba is seen as Sayuri and Shaheer is playing the role of Krishna aka Kanha.

The viewers are in love with the show's fresh new pairing.

The recent track of the show is witnessing some adorable chemistry between Sayuri and Kanha and everyone is loving it.

Hiba is being praised for her stellar performance in the show.

However, before Hiba was shortlisted for Sayuri's character, a lot of well-known actresses from the television world were approached for this role.

So, let's take a look at the list of actresses who lost Sayuri's role which eventually went to Hiba.

