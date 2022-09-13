SURPRISING! Check out who rejected Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri's role in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa

Before Hiba Nawab was shortlisted for Sayuri's character, a lot of well-known actresses from the television world were approached for this role. 
 
MUMBAI:Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles.

While Hiba is seen as Sayuri and Shaheer is playing the role of Krishna aka Kanha.

The viewers are in love with the show's fresh new pairing.

The recent track of the show is witnessing some adorable chemistry between Sayuri and Kanha and everyone is loving it.

Hiba is being praised for her stellar performance in the show.

However, before Hiba was shortlisted for Sayuri's character, a lot of well-known actresses from the television world were approached for this role.

So, let's take a look at the list of actresses who lost Sayuri's role which eventually went to Hiba.

1. Kristina Patel

The actress wanted to portray the lead role of Sayuri in the show but the makers did not find her apt for this character and she was rejected for it.

2. Rishina Kandhari

The actress is known for her roles in several hit TV shows. But she had to turn down the offer due to her other work commitments.

3. Hema Sood

Hema had also given an audition for Sayuri's role in the show. But she did not fit into the character and was rejected for the role.

4. Nishi Singh

The beautiful actress Nishi had also auditioned to play the lead role in this show. But the makers wanted a fresh face for the show.

5. Pooja Sharma

The Mahabharat fame Pooja was also offered to play Sayuri's character. However, reportedly, Pooja demanded high fees to play this role which the makers did not agree to pay.

After all these actresses, the makers approached Hiba for the role and things worked out.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

