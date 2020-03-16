SURPRISING! Fans find common similarity between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's three generations Akshara-Naira-Akshu

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year.

The show has seen Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which will bring a new twist to the story.

Abhimanyu's character has completely undergone changes while Akshara too is seen in a different avatar.

Well, fans are not happy seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation but we all know that with the series of twists and turns, Abhira will be back together.

We all know that the history of the same storyline has repeated in the shows.

We have now found an uncanny resemblance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai storyline.

The show has seen three generations and new actors have taken over the show's story.

Hina Khan who played Akshara's character also led a lonely life after being heartbroken. She shifted to a new city to start her life again without Naitik.

Interestingly, Naira also went through the same journey post her separation from Kartik. She also went to another city, stayed lonely for a very long time before she got back to Kartik again.

And now, the makers have followed this storyline again after Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation.

Akshu is separated from Abhi. She has moved on in her life.

Akshara went to Cape Town post her separation with Naitik, Naira went to Mumbai while Akshu went to Mauritius.

Take a look:

