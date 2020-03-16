SURPRISING! Fans find common similarity between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's three generations Akshara-Naira-Akshu

We have now found an uncanny resemblance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai storyline. The show has seen three generations and new actors have taken over the show's story.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 18:00
SURPRISING! Fans find common similarity between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's three generations Akshara-Naira-Akshu

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year. 

The show has seen Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which will bring a new twist to the story.

Abhimanyu's character has completely undergone changes while Akshara too is seen in a different avatar. 

Well, fans are not happy seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation but we all know that with the series of twists and turns, Abhira will be back together. 

We all know that the history of the same storyline has repeated in the shows.

We have now found an uncanny resemblance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai storyline. 

The show has seen three generations and new actors have taken over the show's story. 

Hina Khan who played Akshara's character also led a lonely life after being heartbroken. She shifted to a new city to start her life again without Naitik. 

Interestingly, Naira also went through the same journey post her separation from Kartik. She also went to another city, stayed lonely for a very long time before she got back to Kartik again. 

And now, the makers have followed this storyline again after Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Maya feels furious as she gets ignored

Akshu is separated from Abhi. She has moved on in her life.

Akshara went to Cape Town post her separation with Naitik, Naira went to Mumbai while Akshu went to Mauritius.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by️ (@ms.pranalii)

What do you think about the current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Stubborn! Maya determined to get Abhimanyu, feels insecure with Akshara’s link to him

Hina Khan Shivangi Joshi StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopra Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 18:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Fans get emotional as Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan bid adieu to Star Plus’ Imlie
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Imlie has always done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with...
Maddam Sir: Mysterious! Haseena and the mysterious case of snake
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Chaalis Chor revived, Fate of Kabul to change
MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Sign of Relief! Manraj Singh Sharma is not quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, confirms in his social media post
MUMBAI:  Actor Manraj Singh Sarma, who is currently seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, was recently in the...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Chaalis Chor revived, Fate of Kabul to change
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his reaction if ex-ladylove Uorfi Javed participates in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, says, "If she comes to the show, I'll welcome her with open arms"
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is constantly in headlines ever since he has made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University
Kya Baat Hai! Twinkle Khanna flies to London with kids to pursue Masters in Fiction from London University
Latest Video