SURPRISING! This Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor takes up a new PROFESSION on the sets and it's simply amazing

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the number one show which is currently airing on Star Plus.

The drama series started on a grand note in the year 2020 and is soon going to complete two years in a few days' time.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh starrer show has been at the top of the TRP charts.

Furthermore, the makers have introduced several interesting twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked on the show.

The show recently witnessed a leap of 8 years with a few additions of new characters.

Child actors Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi are playing pivotal roles in the show.

While Aria plays the role of Savi, Tanmay plays the role of Vinayak.

Aria being the youngest actress in the show's star cast is extremely popular among everyone.

She is often seen hanging out with everyone on the sets of the show.

And now, we came across a video where Aria has turned into a makeup artist for Tanvi Thakkar who plays the role of Shivani in the show.

Aria is seen playing lipstick on Tanvi while she enjoys it.

Take a look:

Apart from Tanvi, Aria is often hanging out with Ayesha who plays her on-screen mother Sai.

The little girl is very active on social media and we can often see her amazing posts.

Aria also shares a cute bond with Sidharth Bodke who plays Jagtap in the show. The actor fondly refers to Aria as Tingu Master.

Well, it seems Aria is a multi-talented diva and apart from acting, she is also acing her skills as a makeup artist.

We are sure no one must have seen such a cute makeup artist as Aria!

