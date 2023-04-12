Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap after which, we now get to see a new grown-up Imlie, played by Adrija Roy, and Agastya, played by Sai Ketan Rao. The show is doing amazingly well and viewers are loving the couple a lot.

Be it the first season of Imlie with Sumbul or the current season (3rd) of Imlie, it is not just the chemistry between the leads that has always made the show work but also the strength shown by the female leads.

Sumbul Touqeer gained major recognition from the show and to everyone’s surprise, the show was Sumbul’s first show. After the 1st season of the show, the audience was in love with the pairing of Sumbul and Fahmaan.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end and the lead characters waved goodbye to the show. Now, the third season has kept the audience hooked with its drama.

When it comes to the fans of the show, they adore and enjoy watching the episodes from the first season even now. There are rounds of video clips from the first season of Imlie on the social media pages.

The fans have a keen sense of observation and they don’t let anything go unseen. This time, the fans of the show have noticed something really surprising. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the post, the fans have pointed out that in the first and third season of the show, the female leads have worn the same saree. This isn’t something that would be easy to notice but it shows the dedication of fans towards the show.

