Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out

The fans have a keen sense of observation and they don’t let anything go unseen. This time, the fans of the show have noticed something really surprising.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 19:14
Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap after which, we now get to see a new grown-up Imlie, played by Adrija Roy, and Agastya, played by Sai Ketan Rao. The show is doing amazingly well and viewers are loving the couple a lot.

Also read -Imlie: Woah! The masked man attacks Agastya, Imlie to realise her love for the latter

Be it the first season of Imlie with Sumbul or the current season (3rd) of Imlie, it is not just the chemistry between the leads that has always made the show work but also the strength shown by the female leads.

Sumbul Touqeer gained major recognition from the show and to everyone’s surprise, the show was Sumbul’s first show. After the 1st season of the show, the audience was in love with the pairing of Sumbul and Fahmaan.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end and the lead characters waved goodbye to the show. Now, the third season has kept the audience hooked with its drama.

When it comes to the fans of the show, they adore and enjoy watching the episodes from the first season even now. There are rounds of video clips from the first season of Imlie on the social media pages.

The fans have a keen sense of observation and they don’t let anything go unseen. This time, the fans of the show have noticed something really surprising. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the post, the fans have pointed out that in the first and third season of the show, the female leads have worn the same saree. This isn’t something that would be easy to notice but it shows the dedication of fans towards the show.

Also read - Imlie: Suspicious! Imlie doubts Navya and Vishwa’s intention, Vishwa claims following Imlie not Agastya

What do you think about this similarity? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of television.

Imlie Star Plus Sumbul Touqeer Khan Bigg Boss Fahmaan Khan Dharampatnii Colors Adrija Roy Sai Ketan Rao Agastya Television TV news Instagram Imlie fans sumbul fans TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of...
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse
MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail...
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal who recently made headlines for being in cahoots to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, has also become...
Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success
MUMBAI : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile talents we have in the acting space, over the time with his...
Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap after...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
Latest Video
Related Stories
Soniya
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
sayli salunkhe
Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are very real: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik
krishna
Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Krishna Mishra roped in for the &TV show ‘Atal’, check out the deets inside
Dance Deewane Season 4
Dance Deewane Season 4 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia are the judges for the new season
Bharti Singh
Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!