SURPRISING! THIS is how Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey actress Yesha Rughani was discovered

MUMBAI : Yesha Rughani is an actress known for her recent portrayal of the character Gungun in the Star plus show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey where she was paired opposite Manan Joshi. The show is off-air now but the character was loved by the audience a lot.

Yesha was born in Rajkot, Gujarat. She did not aspire to become an actor. She always wanted to pursue fashion designing. She came to Mumbai after completing her graduation in fashion designing. In Mumbai, she worked at Tata Cliq for a year.

Yesha used to work as a fashion stylist. She was interning under Ami Patel who also happened to be Priyanka’s stylist. She later worked as a stylist for Priyanka Chopra, Esha Gupta, Tamannah Bhatia and Malaika Arora to name a few.

The transition from working as a stylist to an actress was quite unplanned. She had her own brand of home décor which she used to exhibit at the little flea market. Once, she was busy at this exhibit when this unwell lady came up to her and she offered to help her. She told her that she would take her to her daughter or any of her family members. After that Yesha got in touch with the lady’s daughter who happened to be the producer of Yesha’s first show.

Yesha in an interview said that it was completely uncalled for when the producer offered her to audition for a role in television since she had never dreamt of acting. It all happened really fast. They asked her to audition and the next thing, she was doing look tests and discussing budgets. Yesha said that she thinks her life changed in four days.

She then went on to play the lead role of Devi Adhiraj Rajawat in the show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey. This show earned her a lot of fame. She later became a part of various shows like Hero- Gayab Mode On, Bhootu, Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, Jiji Maa, Muskaan.

