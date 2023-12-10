Surprising! Katha Ankahee: A new chapter unfolds with an 8-month leap; Viaan's journey behind bars after parting ways with Katha

The main characters of Katha Ankahee, Adnan Khan as Viaan and Aditi Dev Sharma as Katha, will part ways, according to a news portal report. Viaan will also be put in prison after saying goodbye to Katha.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 09:59
Viaan

MUMBAI: Kathaa Ankahee has captured the attention of the audience with its impressive star cast and captivating plot. The plot's surprising developments have helped the show receive favorable reviews. According to the most recent information, Katha Ankahee will now progress the story by 8 months. The post-leap track will undoubtedly delight the die-hard fans even more.

The main characters of Katha Ankahee, Adnan Khan as Viaan and Aditi Dev Sharma as Katha, will part ways, according to a news portal report. Viaan will also be put in prison after saying goodbye to Katha.

Also read:Katha Ankahee: Huge Twist! Reet and Maaya join hands; Learn Kathaa’s one crore in one-night secret

A show insider has confirmed this, “Yes, the leap is happening but not a generational one or so, just a quick leap of 8 months. It will surely break fans’ hearts but Viaan and Katha will have separation and the shocking part is that Viaan will be in jail. Why and how he reached there is what fans need to watch out for post leap.”

Fans are already wondering if the main characters will ever get back together after the most recent Katha Ankahee development, where Viaan and Katha's marriage is called off. Their worries would definitely increase as a result of this fresh tale about their split.

In a previous interview with a well-known news website, actor Adnan Khan discussed his experience filming Katha Ankahee and shared its main selling point. He had described his appearance as "nothing short of crazy." Adnan had said that, like the audience, he too had been surprised by the show's turns and turns. He said that he went through the same path as the show's viewers.

Speaking candidly about what made Katha Ankahee successful, Adnan Khan claimed that the show's writing, director, photography, and acting were its selling points. He credited "teamwork" as the reason his show was successful. Adnan praised the camera crew for providing the actors with stunning shots.

One Thousand and One Nights, a Turkish television series that drew inspiration from Arabian Nights, has an official Hindi version called Katha Ankahee. Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan play the key roles. The show, which centers on widowed single mother Katha Singh and prominent architect Viaan Raghuvanshi, is streamed online on SonyLIV.

Also read:Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Viaan financially backs up Aarav, irritates Kathaa

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sony TV Katha Ankahee Sphere Origin Katha Viaan Adnan Khan Aditi Sharma Sheen Das Rewa serial Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 09:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! ‘Faltu’ fame Niharika Chouksey reveals a trend they never approved of but still had to follow, read to know more
MUMBAI: Niharika Chouksey is a very talented actress who was last seen in the Star Plus show Faltu that went off-air...
Anupamaa : Kya Baat Hai! Vanraj and Anupama give a befeting reply to Suresh vouch to seek justice
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Faltu fame Niharika Chouksey roped in for the lead in Dangal TV's upcoming show Aaina
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update fro the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Ishaan and Savi’s marriage after Durva’s Successful revenge
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive: Farman Haider roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming project Aaina!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.We have always been at the forefront of giving you all...
Surprising! Katha Ankahee: A new chapter unfolds with an 8-month leap; Viaan's journey behind bars after parting ways with Katha
MUMBAI: Kathaa Ankahee has captured the attention of the audience with its impressive star cast and captivating plot....
Recent Stories
BTS
Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list
Latest Video
Related Stories
Faltu
Exclusive! ‘Faltu’ fame Niharika Chouksey reveals a trend they never approved of but still had to follow, read to know more
Farman
Exclusive: Farman Haider roped in for Dangal TV’s upcoming project Aaina!
Rohit Chandel
Exclusive! “I want to congratulate the actors before us, because they have worked, taken the show to these heights and we have taken the baton later on”, Dhaval of Pandya Store aka Rohit Chandel talks about the show completing 900 episodes and more
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul are not part of the current season
Surendrapal Singh
Exclusive! “The kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that, I am very polite”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his character in the show, his kids and more
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh's gang member and best friend Faiz Baloch is a confirmed contestant