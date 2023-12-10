Surprising! Katha Ankahee: A new chapter unfolds with an 8-month leap; Viaan's journey behind bars after parting ways with Katha

MUMBAI: Kathaa Ankahee has captured the attention of the audience with its impressive star cast and captivating plot. The plot's surprising developments have helped the show receive favorable reviews. According to the most recent information, Katha Ankahee will now progress the story by 8 months. The post-leap track will undoubtedly delight the die-hard fans even more.

The main characters of Katha Ankahee, Adnan Khan as Viaan and Aditi Dev Sharma as Katha, will part ways, according to a news portal report. Viaan will also be put in prison after saying goodbye to Katha.

A show insider has confirmed this, “Yes, the leap is happening but not a generational one or so, just a quick leap of 8 months. It will surely break fans’ hearts but Viaan and Katha will have separation and the shocking part is that Viaan will be in jail. Why and how he reached there is what fans need to watch out for post leap.”

Fans are already wondering if the main characters will ever get back together after the most recent Katha Ankahee development, where Viaan and Katha's marriage is called off. Their worries would definitely increase as a result of this fresh tale about their split.

In a previous interview with a well-known news website, actor Adnan Khan discussed his experience filming Katha Ankahee and shared its main selling point. He had described his appearance as "nothing short of crazy." Adnan had said that, like the audience, he too had been surprised by the show's turns and turns. He said that he went through the same path as the show's viewers.

Speaking candidly about what made Katha Ankahee successful, Adnan Khan claimed that the show's writing, director, photography, and acting were its selling points. He credited "teamwork" as the reason his show was successful. Adnan praised the camera crew for providing the actors with stunning shots.

One Thousand and One Nights, a Turkish television series that drew inspiration from Arabian Nights, has an official Hindi version called Katha Ankahee. Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan play the key roles. The show, which centers on widowed single mother Katha Singh and prominent architect Viaan Raghuvanshi, is streamed online on SonyLIV.

