SURPRISING! Look what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors did after Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat died in the show

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly entertaining the viewers.

We have seen how Samrat's demise has left the Chavan family shattered and they are not able to cope with the loss.

On the other hand, Sai meets with a major accident during her pregnancy and she loses her child.

This brings another shocker to everyone in the family.

Amid all this, Paakhi is now playing a victim card and blaming Sai for everything.

While a lot of drama is on screen, the star cast is equally enjoying off-screen.

All the actors in the show are very active on Instagram and we always see them sharing amazing pictures and videos straight from the sets.

Recently, the star cast was shooting for Samrat's death sequence.

While it was indeed a very sensitive and crucial sequence but the actors made sure to relax behind the camera.

Vihan Verma, Sheetal Maulik, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt among others shared all the fun BTS pictures and videos which prove that they always have a gala time on set.

The actors are posing with each other as they have some relaxing moments after the hectic scenes.

Everyone is decked up in white attires with minimal jewellery and makeup which is also an add on for the actors.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one such show whose star cast shares a great bond.

The viewers have always seen them having a gala time on the set.

From playing fun pranks with each other to clicking selfies and making Instagram reels, fans love the way these actors bond on set.

