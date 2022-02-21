Surprising! Not Tejasswi Prakash, actress Arti Singh thinks THIS contestant deserved to be the Bigg Boss 15 winner

MUMBAI: Arti Singh who has been part of 'Bigg Boss 13' recently revealed that she has not followed 'Bigg Boss 15' precisely. Arti had followed the show on a daily basis till Jay Bhanushali was in the house. However, when she was quipped about the 15th season winner Tejasswi Prakash.

Arti said, "I really feel Pratik (Sehajpal) should have won the show. He played (the show) independently... he was not having an affair and doing timepass to give content. (Giving such content) it is very easy, but playing independent is very difficult. She further added, "Aap toh one-hour ka show dekhte ho... 24-hour hume rehna padta hai... bore bhi hota hai. But that guy has gone through so much... he did OTT, and he played the season really well. I really think Pratik was a deserving winner for me."

When asked about why she didn’t participate in Bigg Boss 15, Arti said, "I've done the biggest and the best season of the show... Bigg Boss 13. So, it has set a different benchmark. She further added, "Mere liye woh bhi torture hi tha (laughs) and I don't want to go through another torture again. What will I get going back again? Money, isn't it? But, by God's grace, I've earned love and respect from the audience, and I fear losing it by going back.”

Credit: DNA