Surprising! From Rubina Dilaik to Ishita Dutta: These TV Stars left fans astonished with their remarkable pregnancy announcements

MUMBAI: The most amazing celebrity pregnancies and birth announcements are frequently a source of inspiration for people looking for original methods to reveal their own happy news. Social media is a popular platform for TV stars to update their devoted fan base about their pregnancies.

Each of these celebs has come up with a unique manner to announce their pregnancies, and those announcements have quickly become popular online. Here are five celebs who cleverly announced their pregnancies, ranging from Dipika Kakar to Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are ecstatic as they embark on the pregnant journey together. Rubina Dilaik's official pregnancy announcement puts a stop to months of online rumors and speculating about her growing baby belly.

She posted several pictures of her and her hubby on a cruise on September 16th. Rubina is leaning against Abhinav in the first picture as he tenderly cradles her growing belly. She sent a sweet comment with these endearing photos, revealing the eagerly anticipated news.

Rubina captioned, "We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

This news not only made her admirers happy, but it also opened a new chapter in Rubina and Abhinav's relationship as they get ready to become parents.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, a well-known couple in the television industry, are anxiously awaiting becoming parents as they get ready to meet their child.

On May 18, the happy pair announced their engagement by posting a photo of themselves online. Rahul and Disha were seen in the photo wearing identical black clothing. Rahul carried a whiteboard with the words "Mummy" and "Daddy" inscribed on it as Disha proudly flaunted her gorgeous baby bulge. They captioned photos, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

Their supporters greeted them with congratulations and well wishes upon receiving the amazing news. Disha is currently in her third trimester and is anxiously counting down the days till the birth of their child.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, a well-liked couple in the entertainment business, sparked excitement in April when they shared their happiness with their fans in a poignant Instagram post and formally announced their good news. They surprised their followers with a collection of gorgeous images from a unique maternity photoshoot.

The couple matched their clothing in these alluring pictures, which had a delightful parrot-colored theme. Vatsal passionately caressed the baby bump as Ishita proudly displayed her growing baby bulge, capturing the love and excitement surrounding their expanding family.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their son Vaayu into the world on July 19, changing their lives for the better. Through their social media sites, the couple continues to provide followers snippets of their parenting adventure.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy first met while filming Suryaputra Karn, and their love story has since evolved into a lovely journey of parenthood. They made the exciting and touching announcement of their pregnancy on April 6th of this year.

The couple released an animated film detailing their entire relationship, which culminated in the wonderful news of their pregnancy. They stated in the caption, "Our family is growing, and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!"

When Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy became parents for the first time on July 25 and welcomed twins into their lives a newborn boy called Raditya and a baby girl named Radhya their joy knew no bounds.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

On the set of the well-known TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met, and despite the difficulties they encountered, their relationship developed into a wonderful love tale. The couple announced their exciting pregnancy to their followers via an Instagram post in January 2023. Matching white clothes with "Mom" and "Dad" hats were worn by Dipika and Shoaib.

Their caption reads, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yes, We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."

Ruhaan, Dipika, and Shoaib's newborn child entered the world on June 21. This unique member of their family provided them with immense joy and opened a lovely new chapter in their lives as parents.

