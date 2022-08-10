SURPRISING! Before Tanvi Thakkar, THIS actress was approached to play Shivani Bua's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly leaving the viewers hooked on to the screens with its engaging storyline.

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma play the lead roles in this popular show.

The makers recently introduced a new bunch of actors which has made the show's track even more interesting.

Well, the show had taken a leap of a few years and two child actors were introduced to spice up the story line.

With that, many actors of the show made an exit and new actors were roped in.

Shivani Bua's character was initially played by actress Yamini Malhotra but after her exit, Tanvi Thakkar was roped in.

Tanvi has been slaying in the role of Shivani ever since then.

But today, we have an interesting trivia to share about Shivani Bua's character.

Well, we have come to know that another actress was offered the role of Shivani before Tanvi.

As per sources, the makers wanted actress Priya Ahuja Rajda to play Shivani's role.

However, Priya could not do it as she was not willing to play a bua's role on-screen.

Interestingly, Priya was later cast for another role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress is currently seen playing the role of a lavani dancer Maddy, who is Satya aka Harshad Arora's sister.

Well, it seems Priya was destined to be a part of this show sooner or later.

Coming back to Tanvi, the actress is doing total justice to Shivani's character and she is being loved for the same.

Tanvi's character is shown pregnant in the show and interestingly, she is expecting in real life as well.

