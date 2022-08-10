SURPRISING! Before Tanvi Thakkar, THIS actress was approached to play Shivani Bua's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We have an interesting trivia to share about Shivani Bua's character. We have come to know that another actress was offered the role of Shivani before Tanvi Thakkar.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 04/25/2023 - 04:30
Priya Ahuja Rajda

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly leaving the viewers hooked on to the screens with its engaging storyline.

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma play the lead roles in this popular show. 

The makers recently introduced a new bunch of actors which has made the show's track even more interesting.

Well, the show had taken a leap of a few years and two child actors were introduced to spice up the story line. 

With that, many actors of the show made an exit and new actors were roped in. 

Shivani Bua's character was initially played by actress Yamini Malhotra but after her exit, Tanvi Thakkar was roped in. 

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

Tanvi has been slaying in the role of Shivani ever since then. 

But today, we have an interesting trivia to share about Shivani Bua's character. 

Well, we have come to know that another actress was offered the role of Shivani before Tanvi. 

As per sources, the makers wanted actress Priya Ahuja Rajda to play Shivani's role. 

However, Priya could not do it as she was not willing to play a bua's role on-screen. 

Interestingly, Priya was later cast for another role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress is currently seen playing the role of a lavani dancer Maddy, who is Satya aka Harshad Arora's sister. 

Well, it seems Priya was destined to be a part of this show sooner or later. 

Coming back to Tanvi, the actress is doing total justice to Shivani's character and she is being loved for the same. 

Tanvi's character is shown pregnant in the show and interestingly, she is expecting in real life as well. 

 What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Priya Ahuja Rajda Harshad Arora Vihan Verma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Tue, 04/25/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
SURPRISING! Before Tanvi Thakkar, THIS actress was approached to play Shivani Bua's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly leaving the viewers hooked on...
Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya reveals how Divyanka Tripathi reacted after watching his movie Chal Zindagi, “She said it’s a fun film to watch”
MUMBAI:Vivek Dahiya is a popular face in the television industry and on OTT. The actor is now all set to make his big...
Whoa! All you need to know about Ishita Gupta who accused Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for ‘copying’ her style
MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in...
Junooniyat: Love-Hate! Elahi agrees to Jahaan’s tough condition, Jahaan does what Elahi wants
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
WOAH! Trailer of Dimple Kapadia starrer Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo impresses; netizens call it, “Savage”
MUMBAI:The content on OTT has been grabbing everyone’s attention, and the makers are trying to give the audience some...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Major Drama! Video of Samrat killing Nayantara goes Viral?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya reveals how Divyanka Tripathi reacted after watching his movie Chal Zindagi, “She said it’s a fun film t
Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya reveals how Divyanka Tripathi reacted after watching his movie Chal Zindagi, “She said it’s a fun film to watch”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Kya Baat Hai! SaiYa fans become restless start a countdown for Sai and Satya’s wedding! Check out the best reactions here!
Anupama
OMG! Fans of Anupama are heartbroken over MaAn’s latest run-in ,are worried about a reunion! Check out the best tweets here!
Exclusive! Jay Soni reveals whether he would play the role if his character turns negative, also shares the reason why he agreed
Exclusive! Jay Soni reveals whether he would play the role if his character turns negative, also shares the reason why he agreed to do the show
Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say abou
Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say about Paras Kalnawat’s revelations about Anupama! Details Inside
Sneha Bhavsar
EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Bhawsar opens up on her character transformation in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "She loved the way Karishma used to be before", shares details about her saree looks and much more
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV