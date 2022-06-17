SURPRISING! Before Vidhi Pandya, these top divas of small screens were approached to play Saumya's character in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye as Saumya.

The actress paired opposite Vijayendra Kumeria in the show is playing the role of Armaan Oberoi.

Vidhi has been in the TV industry for several years now and has starred in many projects.

The pretty diva is popularly known for her character Imli in Colors' show Udaan.

Vidhi gained a lot of popularity in the showbiz world at a very young age and has a long way to go.

While there are several actresses of Vidhi's age who are extremely successful and enjoy a massive fan following on social media, Vidhi is someone who believes in doing everything at her own pace.

Vidhi has been extremely careful while choosing her projects and luckily, they have turned in her favour.

However, do you know, before Vidhi Pandya, a lot of well-known actresses from the Telly world were apparently approached to play Saumya's role?

So, let's take a look at actresses who rejected Saumya's character.

1. Drashti Dhami

The beautiful actress was approached for Saumya's character. It would have been a delight to see Drashti back on screens after a long time. But the actress had rejected the role.

2. Kritika Kamra

The stunning diva was also approached for the lead role in the show but she turned down the offer for the reasons best known to her.

3. Sanaya Irani

Sanaya has also been away from small screens for a long time now. The actress would have made a great pair with Vijayendra had she accepted the offer.

4. Meera Deosthale

Well, this would have also seen the reunion of Udaan's jodi. Meera played the role of Chakor in the show while Vijayendra was seen as Suraj. Their on-screen pairing was huge hit. However, Meera turned down the offer.

Eventually, the role was offered to Vidhi Pandya and she took up.

Vidhi and Vijayendra make for a great pair and the fans are loving to see them together.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

