SURPRISING! Before Vidhi Pandya, these top divas of small screens were approached to play Saumya's character in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

Before Vidhi Pandya, top-rated actresses of the small screens were approached to play the role of Saumya opposite Vijayendra Kumeria in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 16:40
Saumya

MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye as Saumya.

The actress paired opposite Vijayendra Kumeria in the show is playing the role of Armaan Oberoi. 

Vidhi has been in the TV industry for several years now and has starred in many projects. 

The pretty diva is popularly known for her character Imli in Colors' show Udaan. 

Vidhi gained a lot of popularity in the showbiz world at a very young age and has a long way to go. 

ALSO READ: Vijayendra Kumeria: I think one is born an actor, you either have it or you don't

While there are several actresses of Vidhi's age who are extremely successful and enjoy a massive fan following on social media, Vidhi is someone who believes in doing everything at her own pace. 

Vidhi has been extremely careful while choosing her projects and luckily, they have turned in her favour. 

However, do you know, before Vidhi Pandya, a lot of well-known actresses from the Telly world were apparently approached to play Saumya's role? 

So, let's take a look at actresses who rejected Saumya's character.

1. Drashti Dhami

The beautiful actress was approached for Saumya's character. It would have been a delight to see Drashti back on screens after a long time. But the actress had rejected the role.

2. Kritika Kamra 

The stunning diva was also approached for the lead role in the show but she turned down the offer for the reasons best known to her.

3. Sanaya Irani

Sanaya has also been away from small screens for a long time now. The actress would have made a great pair with Vijayendra had she accepted the offer. 

4. Meera Deosthale 

Well, this would have also seen the reunion of Udaan's jodi. Meera played the role of Chakor in the show while Vijayendra was seen as Suraj. Their on-screen pairing was huge hit. However, Meera turned down the offer. 

Eventually, the role was offered to Vidhi Pandya and she took up. 

Vidhi and Vijayendra make for a great pair and the fans are loving to see them together. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Vijayendra Kumeria recounts his journey on TV as show goes off air

 

Vidhi Pandya Sony TV Shashi Sumeet Mittal MOSE CHHAL KIYE JAAYE Vijayendra Kumeria Kritika Kamra Sanaya Irani Meera Deosthale Drashti Dhami TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 16:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Heart to Heart! Gungun and Anubhav’s emotional conversation filled with love and promises
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, the audience is going to witness...
Omg! Hina Khan paid this whopping amount to don this Gorgeous Black Ruffle Gown
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Exclusive! I want to show a contrast with the earlier Ishaan: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan's Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon on playing a grey role
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Vedika arrested for rash driving, calls herself Ram’s fiancée
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Whoa! Banni to prove her innocence, enters Yuvaan and Niyati engagement ceremony with a bang
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Exclusive! Rohit Sir is the best; he is a constant motivator: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani
MUMBAI : Jannat Zubair Rahamani is one of the biggest social media influencers and one of the hottest actresses in the...
Recent Stories
neetu
Must Read! “There was a point I lost confidence whether I can work or not, especially after my husband's demise, but now I am looking to do more and more work” Neetu Kapoor
Latest Video