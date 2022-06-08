SURPRISING! Yuvan and Banni aka Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are ADDICTED to this one thing on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI:Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens.

While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show.

We all know that the show is all set to gear up for a new twist in the story.

The viewers will witness Banni and Yuvan's wedding track which will bring many twists in the story.

We all know that daily soaps like these have a lot of emotional scens which have a lot of drama.

The show's upcoming track will also witness a lot of drama ahead.

Amid all this, Ulka and Pravisht are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers engaged both on and off screen.

The duo constantly post amazing and fun BTS pics and videos.

And now, Ulka has shared a video where she is featuring with Pravisht.

The duo reveals that amid all the dramatic and emotional scenes, the two reveal what they are addicted to. It is none other than glycerine.

Take a look:

Well, we can totally understand as actors need to use a lot of glycerine to perform emotional scenes.

A lot of actors would also be able to relate to Ulka and Pravisht.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

