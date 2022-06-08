SURPRISING! Yuvan and Banni aka Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are ADDICTED to this one thing on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery

Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra are impressing viewers both on and off screen.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 12:34
Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens.

MUMBAI:Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small screens.

While Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan, Ulka plays the character of Banni in the show.

We all know that the show is all set to gear up for a new twist in the story.

The viewers will witness Banni and Yuvan's wedding track which will bring many twists in the story.

We all know that daily soaps like these have a lot of emotional scens which have a lot of drama.

The show's upcoming track will also witness a lot of drama ahead.

Amid all this, Ulka and Pravisht are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers engaged both on and off screen.

The duo constantly post amazing and fun BTS pics and videos.

And now, Ulka has shared a video where she is featuring with Pravisht.

The duo reveals that amid all the dramatic and emotional scenes, the two reveal what they are addicted to. It is none other than glycerine.

Take a look:

Well, we can totally understand as actors need to use a lot of glycerine to perform emotional scenes.

A lot of actors would also be able to relate to Ulka and Pravisht.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/omg-these-actors-refused-the-role-of-yuvan-banni-chow-home-delivery-220706

 

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 12:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Watch! Bhagyalakshmi co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s CUTE ice-cream fight is unmissable
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most-loved television shows, and its actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti...
OH NO! This Quantico actress severely burned in car crash
MUMBAI : Anne Heche, known for her performance in Six Days Seven Nights, has been hospitalised and is in critical...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to air it's last episode on THIS date
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The viewers...
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
MUMBAI:These days he is making headlines as he has begun his talk show “Koffee With Karan” where many celebrities come...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Virat left with no choice, delivers the baby by himself
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
SURPRISING! Yuvan and Banni aka Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are ADDICTED to this one thing on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI:Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
Latest Video