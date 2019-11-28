Surveen’s emotional upheaval during filming Sacred Games

MUMBAI: Netflix’s Sacred Game’s season two has been loved and appreciated widely by the audiences and all its fans. Recently, the super entertaining and talented stars, Jojo (Surveen Chawla), Bunty (Jatin Sarna) and Kusum Devi Yadav (Amruta Subhash) made an appearance on Netlfix’s new chat show The Brand New Show. Whilst on the show, Surveen spoke about the challenges she faced while shooting for a character as dark and bitter as Jojo, during her pregnancy.

While most actresses tend to take a break during their pregnancy and get some rest, Surveen Chawla impressed all and received accolades for her performance as Jojo in Sacred Games Season 2 during her pregnancy. The gorgeous actress revealed the challenges and struggles she faced during her pregnancy and we couldn't be more proud of her!

Revealing her challenges, Surveen said, “There is nothing common between Jojo and me. I was pregnant at that time, so it was a little difficult too because normally you want to be happy and stay away from negativity but here I had to drown myself into negativity because Jojo was very unforgiving and bitter. It was challenging as an actor on-screen as well as off-screen. You want to stay away from negativity. This was a milestone moment in my life per say so going into a very negative and dark zone and switching on and off became confusing. I even shared with Amruta, that I personally found Jojo confusing. She was a very confused personality and I was wondering where I am. I had to just let go and learnt from my own experiences.”

Indeed, an inspiration to all, Surveen caught everyone’s attention with her portrayal of a badass Jojo. To catch more fun and interesting conversations between Surveen, Jatin and Amruta, do watch the upcoming episode of The Brand New Show only on November 28, 2019 at 6:30 PM Netflix’s Youtube page.