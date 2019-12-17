Sushant Singh ousted from 'Savdhaan India' amid anti-CAA protests

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh has been ousted from the reality TV crime series "Savdhaan India", which he was hosting on the channel Star Bharat.



The reason being seen is his participation in recent anti-CAA protests in Mumbai.



Sushant on Tuesday took to his Twitter to share the news: "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended."



A Twitter user asked him: "The price you pay for speaking the truth?"



To his, Sushant replied: "A very small price my friend. Otherwise how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"



Sushant came on board for "Savdhaan India" over eight years ago.