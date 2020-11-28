News

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: More and more questions are popping for the CBI from the Netizens

Netizens throw more questions at the CBI!

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
28 Nov 2020 08:27 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The SSR case is one of the most talked-about and controversial cases in the country and with three agencies investigating the case and still there is no lead in the case.

Its been almost 3 months since the CBI took over the case, but there hasn’t been a push in the case. People across the globe have been wondering why the CBI is quiet about the whole case and why there hasn’t been any progress in the case.

They are also worried about why all media channels have stopped covering the case and are wondering who all are behind this massive whodunnit! 

Now once again the people are asking the important questions to the CBI pertaining to the case.

Some are asking why did SSR change 50 sim cards post-Disha’s demise, was he getting threatening calls. They are also questioning the police as to why they declared this a suicide within 10 mins of investigation.  

Why was there 2 ambulance when only, SSR had to be taken and the most important question why the crime scene wasn’t sealed?

A concerned person from New Zealand is asking was SSR aware of the drug dealings in Bollywood and was that the reason why he was murdered.

Some are also pleading with the lawyer of SSR to help them put a plea to the SC so the investigation is looked under them, as now they are looking for hope with the CBI and there is no word from them for three months.

Some are asking the CBI to give the update s of the case and where the investigation as reached

Well, the investigation is still one and we hope that soon there will be a concrete lead to the case.

