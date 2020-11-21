Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens once again trend #Impose302InSSRCase as they fume with rage and demand justice

MUMBAI: It’s been almost five months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and still his family and well-wishers are demanding justice and seeking answers from the CBI.

It’s been almost three months since the CBI took over the case but till now there hasn’t been any progress or lead in the case. SSR’s family and fans are done waiting for so long and every day they are demanding justice.

Fans take to the social media sites and trend many hashtags related to the case and SSR so that the case could be put on #fastrack.

Now, once again they have begun the trend #Impose302InSSRCase where they want the murder charge to be implemented as they are fully convinced that this is a murder and not a suicide.

Some of the fans are writing to the Prime Minister and requesting him to put the case on the fast track.

Netizens are also asking when the CBI will come out and speak and give a briefing of the case. Some are saying that when they wake up in the morning, they feel very positive and feel that something good will come out of this case.

Some say that both SSR and Disha were murdered and it’s high time that the two get justice. Netizens are also convinced that there’s not one person behind the demise of SSR but a gang is responsible for this.

Fans are also saying not to test their patience so much as when they would blast it won’t be a good thing for them. They are also claiming that the culprits are roaming free and are erasing all the evidence.

They are also questioning the marks on his body and are saying that how can he harm himself.

Well, the investigation is on and we hope that the truth shall be out and the case will get closure.

Every morning we wake up thinking might be today is the day CBI 'll do press conference, will tell us the truth! But sadly still waiting for the day and that morning when we will get some peace of mind. @ips_nupurprasad @DoPTGoI when that day will come when #Impose302InSSRCase ? pic.twitter.com/vRUblzkVOJ — Sourav | Sushant was murdered (@here_for_ssr) November 20, 2020

SSR and Disha were brutally murdered within a short span of time. Both murder are interlinked.



it's screaming from day one that's a cold blooded murders, then why delay in adding 302 in FIR!!!!#Impose302InSSRCase pic.twitter.com/bERhTUTWwx — aa_Rya||JusticeforSSR(@Warriors4Photon) November 20, 2020

Dear CBI,



It's clear that more than one person or say an entire GANG is involved in Sushant Death. So, it's highly suspiciously that till date you failed to arrest even a single culprit.



NATION WANT TO KNOW WHY?#Impose302InSSRCase — Arnab.Goswami (@ArnabGofficial7) November 20, 2020

There is always silence prior to a huge storm. Consider their silence as the result of our pressure.

Keep the pressure sustained, the rest will follow!#Impose302InSSRCase — Kishor | Justice For Sushant(@Aadiyogii07) November 20, 2020

Culprits are roaming free and erasing every evidence off!



Silent killings are happening in the name of sucide. This indeed is a threat to democracy.

No political pressure should come into play!! #Impose302InSSRCase @DoPTGoI @DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia @narendramodi @amitshah — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@rupali0023) November 20, 2020

We are not stopping until COMPLETE JUSTICE IS DONE !

Thank you for standing like a rock by us ! Forever indebted to you and @republic team who chose Truth over gain !

Kudos to the team !

We are Winning this !#Impose302InSSRCase https://t.co/fdf4XfpiJ3 — Apurva || Justice For Sushant ! (@lostsoul_apu) November 20, 2020