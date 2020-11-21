News

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens once again trend #Impose302InSSRCase as they fume with rage and demand justice

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
21 Nov 2020 08:00 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: It’s been almost five months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and still his family and well-wishers are demanding justice and seeking answers from the CBI.

It’s been almost three months since the CBI took over the case but till now there hasn’t been any progress or lead in the case. SSR’s family and fans are done waiting for so long and every day they are demanding justice.

Fans take to the social media sites and trend many hashtags related to the case and SSR so that the case could be put on #fastrack.

Now, once again they have begun the trend #Impose302InSSRCase where they want the murder charge to be implemented as they are fully convinced that this is a murder and not a suicide.

Some of the fans are writing to the Prime Minister and requesting him to put the case on the fast track.  

Netizens are also asking when the CBI will come out and speak and give a briefing of the case. Some are saying that when they wake up in the morning, they feel very positive and feel that something good will come out of this case.

Some say that both SSR and Disha were murdered and it’s high time that the two get justice. Netizens are also convinced that there’s not one person behind the demise of SSR but a gang is responsible for this.

Fans are also saying not to test their patience so much as when they would blast it won’t be a good thing for them.  They are also claiming that the culprits are roaming free and are erasing all the evidence.

They are also questioning the marks on his body and are saying that how can he harm himself.

Well, the investigation is on and we hope that the truth shall be out and the case will get closure.

