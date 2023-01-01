Sushmita Mukherjee is as amused with her show's title as the audience

Film and TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee opened up about the unique title of the show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' and why she feels it is appropriate and in sync with the storyline.
MUMBAI: Film and TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee opened up about the unique title of the show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' and why she feels it is appropriate and in sync with the storyline.

The show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is a story of a girl who always dreams of getting a caring and loving mother-in-law but finally, after marriage, she finds out that her mother-in-law is a ghost. It is a blend of comedy and drama.

Sushmita, who is playing the role of a mother-in-law said: "The show itself portrays the uncommon aspect of the narrative since the idea is so unique and fresh. Even I was astonished by the title and I find myself fortunate to portray a quirky character in the serial. When the audience read the title, they would undoubtedly be intrigued to discover the narrative behind it."

Sushmita is a graduate of the National School of Drama and she has done theatre, films, and television. She has been part of TV shows like 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Kavyanjali', 'Balika Vadhu', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dosti Anokhi', and many more. She acted in movies such as 'Mastizaade', 'Rakhta Charitra', 'Teree Sang', 'Dostana', among others.

She added more about the title and what makes it unique and appealing: "In addition to having unique characters, the serial also offers a unique premise with amusing elements and I am confident that the public will like it."

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

SOURCE: IANS

