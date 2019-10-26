Sushmita Sen’s Wishes Ex-flame Ritik Bhasin proves that she has a heart of gold

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen’s love life has always been a major topic of discussion. Well, the actress has never shied away from talking and revealing about her relationship status to the world and we all are well aware of it.

Well, Sushmita had lots of affairs in the past and one of them was Ritik Bhasin. The duo dated for almost 4 years before parting ways. However, it seems these ex-lovers are in good terms and Sushmita’s recent post proves it.

The actress posted a picture with Ritik on her Instagram wishing him on his birthday. Sushmita has the most beautiful and sweet wish for Ritik which proves that she has a heart of gold.

Take a look at the picture:

Currently, Sushmita is dating model Rohman Shawl and the couple is pretty happy with each other. Sushmita treats her fans with some lovey-dovey pictures which are absolutely amazing.