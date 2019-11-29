Suwati Anand and Hetal Puniwala to star in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin has a huge popularity. So far the makers have entertained loyal audience with three seasons. Now, the makers are gearing up for Naagin 4 and fans can’t contain excitement.

Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen as Naagins. Reportedly, popular actors like Ankit Bathla, Shalin Bhanot, Sayantani Ghosh and Vijendra Kumeria are joining the cast. Now, as per India Forums’ latest information, actress Suwati Anand, who was also part of Naagin 2 and Meri Haanikarak Biwi fame Hetal Puniwala have been roped in for the prominent show. Both the actors are currently shooting in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. Besides, Lakshay Khurrana, Ankur Verma, Aparna Kumar and Sheetal Jaiswal are also part of the show. Presently, the team is majorly shooting with Sayantani and Shalin for the sequences.