Suzanne Bernert and Naren Kumar to be seen in ZEE5’s Black Tornado

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Oct 2019 03:17 PM

MUMBAI: Suzanne Bernert and Naren Kumar, who are known for their respective work in the media industry, will be seen in ZEE5’s Black Tornado. 

The upcoming Original, Operation Terror: Black Tornado, is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book – Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. Produced and Created by Abhimanyu Singh and directed by Matthew Leutwyler, the original provides a first-hand account of the tragedy that befell Mumbai, the city of dreams. 

Actors like Vivek Dahiya, Sid Makkar, Tara Alisha Berry, Khalida Jaan, Jyoti Gauba, Roshni Sahota, Suzanne Bernert, Naren Kumar, and Jason Shah are part of this project. According to the latest media reports, the makers have now roped in Suzanne Bernert, who was seen in The Accidental Prime Minister and Udaan actor Naren Kumar, to play key roles in the project.

