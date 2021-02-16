Swanand Kirkire pens down the brand anthem for Ishara!

MUMBAI: Music has the innate ability to soothe listeners, to evoke emotions that have been buried within and to awaken some of the deepest feelings. Ishara’s new brand anthem, released today, has captured all these qualities and more with its soul-stirring lyrics and melodious tune. National Award winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire has lent his verses to the song beautifully encapsulating the essence and sentiment of Ishara. The anthem video features some of the most well-known TV actors including Supriya Pilgaonkar, Gurdeep Kohli, Mahesh Thakur, Shivani Tomar, Bhumika Gurung, etc.

Titled ‘Ishara, Zindagi Ka Nazara’, with its crafted lyrics captures the many emotions that run through the human mind. The song showcases a spectrum of expressions that we see all around us - the joy of being with loved ones, the camaraderie between a mother and her children, the angst of losing a loved one, embracing new relationships, things that inspire us and are our biggest source of strength - all weaved into a panoramic view /celebration of the big and small moments of life. Ishara Zindagi Ka Nazara will give you a sneak peek into the stories that the brand will introduce with the adequate amount of warmth, love and a fresh perspective.

Swanand Kirkire shares his thoughts on the anthem and his partnership with the channel Ishara, “I have always believed that life is what you make it and how you feel it. Ishara is a channel that resonates with this thought on every level, be it content or this anthem. They believe in celebrating life and every moment. I knew I wanted to do this with them after our first interaction and I cannot be happier that the anthem is what it is. All the artists of Ishara came together for this anthem and it is definitely a delight to watch.”

In10 Media’s Ishara will be live with 5 new shows on 1st March, 2021.