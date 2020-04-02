Swara Bhasker shows her support for Kavita Kaushik

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is not one to mince her words. The actress fearlessly voices her opinions and takes a stand on important issues. This also means that she is often subjected to merciless trolling online. The actress has now found a supporter in Swara Bhasker, who is known for being equally forthright.

Kavita recently took to Twitter after she was abused by trolls. She wrote, 'Bhakts, your abuses mean nothing for me, cos I'm aware how easy is it to talk shit to a woman :age ka mazaak udaao, actor bhi hai :charitr pe laanchan lagaao, insaan hai: family ko gaali do. You are showing your truth but I'm secure with mine! I'm neither scared not embarrassed.' Her fans were quick to support her.

Swara Bhasker also commented and wrote, 'Go Kavitaaaaaaaaaaa! Stay strong.. these trolls are vermin.. keep shining!

Have a look.

Bhakts, your abuses mean nothing for me, cos I'm aware how easy is it to talk shit to a woman :age ka mazaak udaao, actor bhi hai :charitr pe laanchan lagaao, insaan hai: family ko gaali do. You are showing your truth but I'm secure with mine! I'm neither scared not embarrassed — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 1, 2020

Go Kavitaaaaaaaaaaa! Stay strong.. these trolls are vermin.. keep shining! https://t.co/t6g23TrbEF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 2, 2020

