News

Swaragini actor Varun Kapoor pulls Tejasswi's leg; her response is unbelievable

Tejasswi Prakash gives a killer reply to Swaragini co-star Varun Kapoor for teasing her.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
22 Apr 2020 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is all over the news ever since she has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The actress who has a girl-next-door personality has been winning hearts with her bubbly and chirpy nature. Fans can't stop adoring Tejssawi for her cuteness and innocence.

While we have seen everyone pulling Tejasswi's leg in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which the actress has always taken in the right spirit, there is someone else too who is teasing the diva. It's none other than her Swaragini co-star Varun Kapoor.

Tejasswi shared a screenshot where Varun is teasing her for her talkative nature. We all know Tejasswi talks a lot and many like this trait of hers.

Tejasswi had a killer reply on Varun's comment where she tells him that she is going to kill him for teasing her.

Take a look at the screenshot:

Well, that's what friends are for.

 Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Varun Kapoor Tejasswi Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here