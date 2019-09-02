Swarna supports Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

News

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Kartik and Naira get close for the sake of Kairav.

However, Vedika is very upset about the same.

Dadi too does not want Naira back in Kartik’s life, as he is now married to Vedika.

But Kartik and Naira are still connected with each other due to Kairav.

And Kairav is not ready to lose any of his parents.

Vedika soon gets fed up and asks Naira to move away from Kartik.

Swarna does not agree with Vedika’s decision and supports Naira, as Kartik loves only her.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

