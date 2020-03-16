Swastika Mukherjee motivated Plabita to push boundaries in 'Escaype Live'

Actress Plabita Borthakur, who essays the role of Fetish Girl in the upcoming OTT series 'Escaype Live', recently shared that she had an amazing experience working with Swastika Mukherjee.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 19:07
Swastika Mukherjee motivated Plabita to push boundaries in 'Escaype Live'

MUMBAI: Actress Plabita Borthakur, who essays the role of Fetish Girl in the upcoming OTT series 'Escaype Live', recently shared that she had an amazing experience working with Swastika Mukherjee.

Since actors feed off each others' creative energies, Swastika influenced Plabita to perform better.

Escaype Live is a story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app called Escaype Live.

Sharing her experience, the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress said, "Swastika is amazing to work with. She is a brilliant actor, and it is because of her experience and her hold on her craft that motivated me to perform better and made our scenes together feel effortless. It was such a pleasure working with her, she really gives a lot to the co-actor to work with."

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series also stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma.

The series premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20.

SOURCE: IANS
 

Plabita Borthakur Jaya Mishra Siddharth Kumar Waluscha D'Souza Rohit Chandel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 19:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
MUMBAI: Sonal Chauhan plays a pivotal role in the upcoming 'F3' which she believes was intentionally kept aside in the...
Swastika Mukherjee motivated Plabita to push boundaries in 'Escaype Live'
MUMBAI: Actress Plabita Borthakur, who essays the role of Fetish Girl in the upcoming OTT series 'Escaype Live',...
Sambhabana Mohanty was very nervous shooting with Shabir Ahluwalia
MUMBAI: Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen playing the negative lead in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. She...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Suspicious! Revati’s plan fails, Gopal doubts Revati’s intentions
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Salman's best wishes for social media thriller series 'Escaype Live'
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently extended his best wishes to the team of social media thriller series...
Ayushman Khurrana shares the reason behind not composing songs anymore on The Kapil Sharma Show!
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the team of 'Anek', Ayushmann Khurrana...
Recent Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Latest Video