Swati Kapoor reveals who convinced her to take up Mahira's role in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular TV shows on the small screen.

The daily soap has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

Kundali Bhagya has witnessed several twists and turns in the story which leaves the viewers intrigued to show.

While fans are in love with Preeta and Karan's romantic jodi, there are other characters too which makes the show entertaining.

Swati Kapoor plays the role of Mahira on the show. The actress plays a negative role on the show and has been winning hearts with her stellar performance.

Swati has become a household name for her performance on the show.

In one of her recent question and answer session on Instagram, Swati was asked what led her to choose this role.

The actress revealed the person's name who also is a part of the show but at a creative level.

Take a look:

It was Jassi Saluja who convinced Swati to take up the role and boy she nailed it like a pro.

