Actress Swati Shah, who is seen in Prateek Sharma's TV drama 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', promises her fans that the show has something for everyone.
Swati Shah on playing a character of few words and determination

MUMBAI:  Actress Swati Shah, who is seen in Prateek Sharma's TV drama 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', promises her fans that the show has something for everyone.

The actress says that the show's story is sure to take the audience on an endearing, romantic journey.

"I think Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan are actually synonyms, har koi pyaar karna chahta hai Radha aur Mohan jaisa. It's so pure and everlasting. It's a story of a man's journey in a judgmental world, a girl's fight for her Mohan's happiness. There are some beautiful surprises for the audience, taking them on a beautiful romantic journey," she says.

Talking about her role and the show, she says: "My character name is Kadambari, a woman of fewer words, who is determined. She is a loving and caring mom whose world is her Mohan's happiness."

The actress says that although it is her first show this year. "My last show 'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana' for Star Plus got over in December 2021, after which I took a break of 3 months. If the audience loves a character, they always tend to remember it. They don't mind seeing the artist in a different role though," she says, adding, "As an actor, every show comes with its own set of challenges which makes the whole journey adventurous and endearing."

SOURCE: IANS

