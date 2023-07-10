Swati Tarar shares the team is overwhelmed by the positive response around Keh Doon Tumhein: People are loving it, and that pushes us to work harder

Swati Tarar

MUMBAI : Swati Tarar plays the role of Madhuri in Keh Doon Tumhein (KDT). The show is being produced by Vajra Productions. Praising the title and storyline of the show, the actor shares her experience.

“Yes, it is very unique, and I love it because there's so much to say in this show, so it definitely goes with the story and the characters of the show. There are secrets to reveal, emotions to convey, and a lot more,” says the actor, who is also excited to do a thriller show for the first time and is loving the experience.

About Madhuri, who is Kirti's (Yukti Kapoor) Bua, she adds, “This character is talkative, fun, and emotional at the same time. I absolutely relate to it because I am that way in real life too. You will always see me cracking jokes or laughing on the sets.”

The show is being shot in Panchgani. “It is beautiful indeed. The view, weather, and of course the peace are all wonderful,” she says.

Praising Vajra Productions, she adds, “It's very good. Here, we all are a team. Shweta ma’am and Khambe sir have been really nice to us as we are away from home. They always visit and speak to us regarding the story, show, and everything else. This is what makes it special as well because I have hardly seen producers so committed to putting on a good show with so much enthusiasm and soul. They work on every detail.”

The show has been receiving positive feedback for its content. “We are overwhelmed with the response. People are loving it, and that pushes us to work harder. Apart from being a thriller, this show has everything: comedy, emotions, drama, romance, etc. But what makes it different is its simplicity and, of course, the location,” she says.

The TV industry has evolved. “Now TV is coming up with content that we used to see on OTT platforms. The subjects and the stories are relatable to normal audiences, and they connect with the story,” she explains.

Daily soap means a lot of hard work and patience, she adds, “I think not only daily soaps but any work requires a lot of hard work. But yes, patience is required because we have to act in front of the camera and portray an emotion no matter what's going on in our personal lives. But that's the joy of it.”

